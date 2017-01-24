23 Jan 2017Daniel O'Keeffe died a week after his mother Emma was laid to rest
23 Jan 2017Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly will be the guest speaker at a St Ultan's GFC social media awareness night on Thursday 26th January, in Bohermeen Community Centre.
26 Jan 2017Summerhill's Marie Louise Reilly has been included in Tom Tierney's Ireland squad ahead of the start of the RBS 6 Nations Championship which will begin in Glasgow on Friday 3rd February. However there is no room for Navan's Jackie Shiels amongst the...
26 Jan 2017Ratoath-based trainer Dermot McLoughlin didn't have too far to travel home from nearby Fairyhouse yesterday after he recorded his first double with Meath jockeys Keith Donoghue and Danny Hand on the mark.
19 Jan 2017NEPPC meeting sends clear message to elected representatives in wake of controversial An Bord Pleanala Interconnector decision
19 Jan 2017On Tuesday, three finalists will be selected by the judging panel to compete at the IBYE National Final in March, one from each competition category.
24 Jan 2017Éanna Ó Cróinín will be one of 14 musicians in the final, both pipers and harpists, at the concert in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.
24 Jan 2017Fergal O'Dea has recently completed an Ancient East collection of Gift cards to exhibit at Showcase at the RDS in Dublin this week.