Witness lied to murder trial about deceased man having a hatchet

03 Feb 2017Day three in the murder trial of Ratoath pair charged with killing Christopher Nevinread more

Ashbourne hotel is number one in Ireland

03 Feb 2017The Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne has been rated 'Ireland’s No 1 Family Hotel for 2017' by TripAdvisor.

Broadband down in Trim

03 Feb 2017Thousands of homes and businesses around Trim have been left without broadband this afternoon.

School pitch wrecked by vandals

03 Feb 2017Pupils of Scoil Eoin Báiste, Nobber, are now unable to use their playing pitch after a car was driven up a bank and across the pitch causing extensive damage last weekend.

Cosmos look to push on after cup defeat

05 Feb 2017Navan Cosmos bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup after they lost 0-1 to Janesboro at the MDL today.   

Meath slump to Kildare

05 Feb 2017It looks set to be a long spring for Meath as they opened their NFL Div 2 campaign with a disappointing 0-16 to 3-17 loss to Kildare in Pairc Tailteann today.

Title for Dunshaughlin Community College

05 Feb 2017Dunshaughlin Community College won their first North Leinster Senior Football B championship title when they overcame Gallen CS, Ferbane, the reigning All-Ireland champions, by 3-10 to 1-15 in Mullingar yesterday.

Man charged in relation to €3.2m drug seizure

02 Feb 2017A man has appeared before Trim Court charged in connection with Tuesday's €3.2m cannabis seizure.

What is growing in your make-up?

02 Feb 2017If you’ve ever wondered what bacteria horrors could be lurking in your make-up bag, that is exactly what 11-year-old Sinead O’Dowd investigated for her project which has reached the national final of the...

Kells student addresses UN meeting on poverty

01 Feb 2017Ms O'Brien O'Reilly was speaking at an interactive roundtable meeting on 'The role of youth in poverty eradication and promoting prosperity.

High Kings extend tour

03 Feb 2017The High Kings live shows are the stuff of legend around the world and have been enjoyed by many millions of live music fans over their nine year career. 

Big acts for Bulmers Live summer series at Leopardstown

02 Feb 2017Joining Something Happens (June 8) on the growing bill are Hot House Flowers (July 13) and The Riptide Movement (July 20), with a further five nights still to be revealed.

George Best biopic to premiere this month

02 Feb 2017George Best: All By Himself was commissioned by the BBC and made by Fine Point Films, the acclaimed team behind Bobby Sands: 66 Days.

