08 Jan 2017Meath East TD and Government Chief Whip said she would have no issues working with Sinn Fein.
08 Jan 2017Hopes of making it through to a glamour die against Shamrock Rovers in the Leinster Senior Cup ended for Navan Cosmos at a murky MDL today.
08 Jan 2017After a very encouraging opening half Meath lost their way against the Faithful County in the Walsh Cup at Trim this afternoon.
06 Jan 2017New Meath manager Andy McEntee will hand two players their senior debuts when the defending champions open their O'Byrne Cup campaign with a tough test at home to Wicklow in Pairc Tailteann on Sunday, 2pm.
03 Jan 2017Legendary Liverpool footballer Ian Rush will be paying a visit to Birr, Co Offaly, next week.
03 Jan 2017Today FM’s lunchtime presenters Dermot & Dave's new nationwide comedy tour set to hit venues across the country from April 2017, including Navan's Newgrange Hotel, and Citynorth Hotel in Gormanston in March.