Gardai now investigating spate of Meath deer killings

Gardai now investigating spate of Meath deer killings
15 Jan 2017Animals shot for their heads which can fetch some lucrative prices if in demand.read more

Latest News

Funeral details released for tragic Emma

Funeral details released for tragic Emma

13 Jan 2017Local communities in Wilkinstown and Nobber stunned by the tragedy as young sons remain in hospital.

Young mother who died following Castletown collision named

Young mother who died following Castletown collision named

13 Jan 2017The 26-year-old mother who died following yesterday's road traffic collision on the Navan-Kingscourt Road at Leggagh, Castletown, has been named locally as Emma O'Keeffe.

PICTURES: Meath became a Winter Wonderland tonight...

PICTURES: Meath became a Winter Wonderland tonight...

12 Jan 2017...(for about an hour anyway!)

Sport

Louth set for Navan visit on Sunday next

Louth set for Navan visit on Sunday next

15 Jan 2017Andy McEntee's O'Byrne Cup holders Meath will face Louth in the last four at Páirc Tailteann next Sunday after the Wee County recorded a 3-14 to 2-12success over Carlow in Drogheda today.

Cosmos advance in FAI Junior Cup

Cosmos advance in FAI Junior Cup

15 Jan 2017The trip to Limerick proved fruitful for Navan Cosmos today as they proved themselves knock-out specialists yet again with a 2-0 victory over local side Abbeyfeale Utd in the FAI Junior Cup.

Meath turf Kildare out of Bord na Mona Walsh Cup

Meath turf Kildare out of Bord na Mona Walsh Cup

15 Jan 2017Meath turfed Kildare out of the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in Navan today when they recorded a 1-19 to 1-18 victory with substitute Peter Farrell sending over the all-important winning point a minute from time.

More News

BREAKING: Young mother dies after Castletown road smash

BREAKING: Young mother dies after Castletown road smash

12 Jan 2017Two young children remain in hospital after collision with truck on R162.

One child air lifted to hospital after crash on the R162

One child air lifted to hospital after crash on the R162

12 Jan 2017The Navan to Kingscourt Road is closed and diversions are in place.

Dog-napped Doberman missing for over a year is reunited with 'ecstatic' family

Dog-napped Doberman missing for over a year is reunited with 'ecstatic' family

12 Jan 2017Ace identified thanks to his microchip after being handed into vets in very poor condition

Culture

Rush to Birr for Ian

Rush to Birr for Ian

03 Jan 2017Legendary Liverpool footballer Ian Rush will be paying a visit to Birr, Co Offaly, next week.

Dermot and Dave on the way

Dermot and Dave on the way

03 Jan 2017Today FM’s lunchtime presenters Dermot & Dave's new nationwide comedy tour set to hit venues across the country from April 2017, including Navan's Newgrange Hotel, and Citynorth Hotel in Gormanston in March.

Navan's triumph with 'The Plough and The Stars'

Navan's triumph with 'The Plough and The Stars'

02 Jan 2017Navan Theatre Group marked its 25th anniversary and the 1916 centenary year by presenting Sean O'Casey's 'The Plough and the Stars' in Solstice Arts Centre. 

Group Publications

The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
Connaught Telegraph
Cookies on Meath Chronicle website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Meath Chronicle website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does Meath Chronicle use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message