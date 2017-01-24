School pays tribute to 'gentle presence' Daniel

School pays tribute to 'gentle presence' Daniel
24 Jan 2017"We will greatly feel the loss of Daniel and miss his quiet gentle presence among us." read more

Latest News

BREAKING: Boy (7) injured in Meath crash passes away

BREAKING: Boy (7) injured in Meath crash passes away

23 Jan 2017Daniel O'Keeffe died a week after his mother Emma was laid to rest

Mayo goalie Hennelly for social media awareness meeting

Mayo goalie Hennelly for social media awareness meeting

23 Jan 2017Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly will be the guest speaker at a St Ultan's GFC social media awareness night on Thursday 26th January, in Bohermeen Community Centre.

Girl power at Meath Sports Awards

Girl power at Meath Sports Awards

21 Jan 2017Girl power was the theme at the Meath Sports Awards in Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim on Friday night for the 10th annual presentations of the jointly-promoted Meath Chronicle / Cusack Hotel Group awards.

Sport

Reilly included for 6 Nations

Reilly included for 6 Nations

26 Jan 2017Summerhill's Marie Louise Reilly has been included in Tom Tierney's Ireland squad ahead of the start of the RBS 6 Nations Championship which will begin in Glasgow on Friday 3rd February. However there is no room for Navan's Jackie Shiels amongst the...

First Double for Dermot

First Double for Dermot

26 Jan 2017Ratoath-based trainer Dermot McLoughlin didn't have too far to travel home from nearby Fairyhouse yesterday after he recorded his first double with Meath jockeys Keith Donoghue and Danny Hand on the mark.

Meath to face Longford in Hastings Cup final on Sunday

Meath to face Longford in Hastings Cup final on Sunday

25 Jan 2017With Meath exiting the O'Byrne Cup last Sunday, the way is now clear for Meath supporters to take in what will be an attractive tie next Sunday between the Royal County and Longford in the final of the Hastings Cup...

More News

'Take this message away, these pylons will never be built'

'Take this message away, these pylons will never be built'

19 Jan 2017NEPPC meeting sends clear message to elected representatives in wake of controversial An Bord Pleanala Interconnector decision

Three young Meath business men in entrepreneur final

Three young Meath business men in entrepreneur final

19 Jan 2017On Tuesday, three finalists will be selected by the judging panel to compete at the IBYE National Final in March, one from each competition category.

Ace news for family reunited with beloved Doberman one year after he was Pinsched

Ace news for family reunited with beloved Doberman one year after he was Pinsched

19 Jan 2017Adorable family pet missing since December 2015 was identified from microchip

Culture

Éanna to compete for Ó Riada Gold Medal

Éanna to compete for Ó Riada Gold Medal

24 Jan 2017Éanna Ó Cróinín will be one of 14 musicians in the final, both pipers and harpists, at the concert in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. 

Artist's Ancient East gift cards at Showcase

Artist's Ancient East gift cards at Showcase

24 Jan 2017Fergal O'Dea has recently completed an Ancient East collection of Gift cards to exhibit at Showcase at the RDS in Dublin this week.

De Chastelain to address Carlingford summer school

De Chastelain to address Carlingford summer school

23 Jan 2017This year’s special guest, General John de Chastelain, former Chairman of the Independent International Commission on Decommissioning, was one of the key players in Northern Ireland peace process.

Group Publications

The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
Connaught Telegraph
Cookies on Meath Chronicle website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Meath Chronicle website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does Meath Chronicle use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message