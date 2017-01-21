19 Jan 2017NEPPC meeting sends clear message to elected representatives in wake of controversial An Bord Pleanala Interconnector decision
19 Jan 2017On Tuesday, three finalists will be selected by the judging panel to compete at the IBYE National Final in March, one from each competition category.
21 Jan 2017Meath advanced to the final of the Hastings Cup today at Lynch Park, Abbeylara when they recorded a hard-earned, but merited 2-9 to 1-8 victory against a strong Cavan team.
20 Jan 2017Eamon Wallace returns to the Meath starting line up for Sunday's O'Byrne Cup semi-final clash with Louth at Pairc Tailteann (2pm) as manager Andy McEntee keeps faith with nine of the side that drew with Laois last...
19 Jan 2017Navan Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in to the Mise premises on Navan's Trimgate Street where the culprit smashed a brick through the window to grab the till, injuring their arm in the...
19 Jan 2017Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney has returned to her native windy city of Chicago after launching the search for her successor following a brief tour of counties in Ulster and Leinster.
19 Jan 2017Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support in Dublin from special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
19 Jan 2017This new exhibition looks at how contemporary artists are still addressing issues of the personal and the political within and on their works.