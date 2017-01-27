27 Jan 2017Local artist Steo Skitz is giving the stigma attached to mental health a bad rap. Having suffered depression and anxiety himself, he is keen to help others and all proceeds from his recently launched album 'The War Within' will go to providing...
27 Jan 2017The move will protect tenants from exhorbitant rent increases.
29 Jan 2017The North East Football League exited the FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy yesterday against hosts Carlow who earned a quarter-final tie away to the Limerick League at the beginning of March.
29 Jan 2017It wasn't easy, but Meath won the Hastings Cup today at Abbeylara with a 3-10 to 1-14 victory over Longford following an exciting game that needed extra-time to find a winner after the sides were tied at Meath 2-8, Longford 1-11 at the end of...
24 Jan 2017"We will greatly feel the loss of Daniel and miss his quiet gentle presence among us."
23 Jan 2017Daniel O'Keeffe died a week after his mother Emma was laid to rest
27 Jan 2017It’s week four of Dancing with the Stars, and one more celebrity will be waltzing their way out of the competition for good.
24 Jan 2017Éanna Ó Cróinín will be one of 14 musicians in the final, both pipers and harpists, at the concert in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.