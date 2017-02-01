01 Feb 2017Bohermeen Athletic Club runner Kevin McGrath retained his National Junior 1,500-metre title in comfortable fashion with an impressive victory at the Athlone International Arena on Sunday.
31 Jan 2017Last Minute Man had Gordon Elliott smiling today as the Summerhill man added two more winners to his tally with a double at Down Royal - Hole In The Wall was the other winner.
27 Jan 2017Local artist Steo Skitz is giving the stigma attached to mental health a bad rap. Having suffered depression and anxiety himself, he is keen to help others and all proceeds from his recently launched album 'The War Within' will go to providing...
27 Jan 2017The move will protect tenants from exhorbitant rent increases.
01 Feb 2017To make this tour even more romantic, Niall will be joined on-stage by his own Valentine, vocalist Shóna Henneberry.
27 Jan 2017It’s week four of Dancing with the Stars, and one more celebrity will be waltzing their way out of the competition for good.