Kells student addresses UN meeting on poverty

Kells student addresses UN meeting on poverty
01 Feb 2017Ms O'Brien O'Reilly was speaking at an interactive roundtable meeting on 'The role of youth in poverty eradication and promoting prosperity.read more

Latest News

Drug seizure in Ashbourne

Drug seizure in Ashbourne

01 Feb 2017The drugs were worth in excess of €3.2million.

Pollution concerns following sinking of trawler

Pollution concerns following sinking of trawler

31 Jan 2017 The five fishermen on board were rescued.

Smiles better for Regina and Helen?

Smiles better for Regina and Helen?

27 Jan 2017Visit of Leo Varadkar to Dunshaughlin brings Meath East TDs together after recent spat

Sport

Bohermeen athletes in fine form

Bohermeen athletes in fine form

01 Feb 2017Bohermeen Athletic Club runner Kevin McGrath retained his National Junior 1,500-metre title in comfortable fashion with an impressive victory at the Athlone International Arena on Sunday.

Last Minute makes it two for Elliott

Last Minute makes it two for Elliott

31 Jan 2017Last Minute Man had Gordon Elliott smiling today as the Summerhill man added two more winners to his tally with a double at Down Royal - Hole In The Wall was the other winner.

Ladies open with a win

Ladies open with a win

31 Jan 2017Meath found the winning formula in the first round of the Ladies National Football League Div 3 against Down at Ballykinlar on Sunday where they won by 1-16 to 0-11.

More News

Rhyme and Reason

Rhyme and Reason

27 Jan 2017Local artist Steo Skitz is giving the stigma attached to mental health a bad rap. Having suffered depression and anxiety himself, he is keen to help others and all proceeds from his recently launched album 'The War Within' will go to providing...

Meath towns designated Rent Pressure Zones

Meath towns designated Rent Pressure Zones

27 Jan 2017The move will protect tenants from exhorbitant rent increases.

Are you missing an engagement ring?

Are you missing an engagement ring?

26 Jan 2017Someone out there must be frantic about this..

Culture

Trumpet player brings Valentine show to Navan

Trumpet player brings Valentine show to Navan

01 Feb 2017To make this tour even more romantic, Niall will be joined on-stage by his own Valentine, vocalist Shóna Henneberry.

Disco Dessie to dance like Austin Powers

Disco Dessie to dance like Austin Powers

27 Jan 2017It’s week four of Dancing with the Stars, and one more celebrity will be waltzing their way out of the competition for good.

Éanna to compete for Ó Riada Gold Medal

Éanna to compete for Ó Riada Gold Medal

24 Jan 2017Éanna Ó Cróinín will be one of 14 musicians in the final, both pipers and harpists, at the concert in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. 

Group Publications

The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
    Connaught Telegraph
    Cookies on Meath Chronicle website
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Meath Chronicle website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
    How does Meath Chronicle use cookies?
    Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
    We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
    Hide Message