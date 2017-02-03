03 Feb 2017The Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne has been rated 'Ireland’s No 1 Family Hotel for 2017' by TripAdvisor.
03 Feb 2017Thousands of homes and businesses around Trim have been left without broadband this afternoon.
05 Feb 2017Navan Cosmos bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup after they lost 0-1 to Janesboro at the MDL today.
05 Feb 2017It looks set to be a long spring for Meath as they opened their NFL Div 2 campaign with a disappointing 0-16 to 3-17 loss to Kildare in Pairc Tailteann today.
02 Feb 2017A man has appeared before Trim Court charged in connection with Tuesday's €3.2m cannabis seizure.
02 Feb 2017If you’ve ever wondered what bacteria horrors could be lurking in your make-up bag, that is exactly what 11-year-old Sinead O’Dowd investigated for her project which has reached the national final of the...
03 Feb 2017The High Kings live shows are the stuff of legend around the world and have been enjoyed by many millions of live music fans over their nine year career.
02 Feb 2017Joining Something Happens (June 8) on the growing bill are Hot House Flowers (July 13) and The Riptide Movement (July 20), with a further five nights still to be revealed.