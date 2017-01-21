Girl power at Meath Sports Awards

Girl power at Meath Sports Awards
21 Jan 2017Girl power was the theme at the Meath Sports Awards in Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim on Friday night for the 10th annual presentations of the jointly-promoted Meath Chronicle / Cusack Hotel Group awards.read more

'Take this message away, these pylons will never be built'

'Take this message away, these pylons will never be built'

19 Jan 2017NEPPC meeting sends clear message to elected representatives in wake of controversial An Bord Pleanala Interconnector decision

Three young Meath business men in entrepreneur final

Three young Meath business men in entrepreneur final

19 Jan 2017On Tuesday, three finalists will be selected by the judging panel to compete at the IBYE National Final in March, one from each competition category.

Ace news for family reunited with beloved Doberman one year after he was Pinsched

Ace news for family reunited with beloved Doberman one year after he was Pinsched

19 Jan 2017Adorable family pet missing since December 2015 was identified from microchip

Meath into Hastings Cup final

Meath into Hastings Cup final

21 Jan 2017Meath advanced to the final of the Hastings Cup today at Lynch Park, Abbeylara when they recorded a hard-earned, but merited 2-9 to 1-8 victory against a strong Cavan team.

Wallace returns for Louth clash

Wallace returns for Louth clash

20 Jan 2017Eamon Wallace returns to the Meath starting line up for Sunday's O'Byrne Cup semi-final clash with Louth at Pairc Tailteann (2pm) as manager Andy McEntee keeps faith with nine of the side that drew with Laois last...

Kelly unveils An Post Chain Reaction team 2017

Kelly unveils An Post Chain Reaction team 2017

19 Jan 2017After a tough but progressive season in 2016, team manager Kurt Bogaerts believes the squad has the right mix of experience and raw talent to notch up some big results this season.

Thief injured in Navan break-in

Thief injured in Navan break-in

19 Jan 2017Navan Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in to the Mise premises on Navan's Trimgate Street where the culprit smashed a brick through the window to grab the till, injuring their arm in the...

Rose of Tralee seeks 2017 entrants

Rose of Tralee seeks 2017 entrants

19 Jan 2017Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney has returned to her native windy city of Chicago after launching the search for her successor following a brief tour of counties in Ulster and Leinster.

Gardai look to reunite jewellery with owners

Gardai look to reunite jewellery with owners

18 Jan 2017Recovered items include a gold diamond engagement ring, two gold wedding bands and a number of charms.

24 dates on Joshua Tree tour

24 dates on Joshua Tree tour

19 Jan 2017Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support in Dublin from special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

International artists explore the vase in storytelling

International artists explore the vase in storytelling

19 Jan 2017This new exhibition looks at how contemporary artists are still addressing issues of the personal and the political within and on their works. 

Story of Bobby and Tina begins on TV3 tonight

Story of Bobby and Tina begins on TV3 tonight

18 Jan 2017Nineteen-year-old Tina Dean (Michelle Keegan) married Bobby Moore (Lorne MacFadyen) for love, little knowing that their marriage would be defined by history.

