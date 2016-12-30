Top man for Navan O'Mahonys

30 Dec 2016Navan O'Mahonys issued a serious statement of intent tonight with the appointment of Tomas Ó Flathárta to the manager's hot seat at the Brews Hill club as they set about bringing the Keegan Cup back from the north...read more

Latest News

Hang on a second, 2016!

30 Dec 20162016 will be exactly one second longer than expected, meaning revellers will get to celebrate New Year’s Eve just a tiny bit longer.

Get out in that garden!

30 Dec 2016Wellness Coach Alison Canavan is calling on people in Meath to get growing their own food in 2017. 

Ewe got to bid for this sheep

29 Dec 2016Kildalkey farmer John Canty will show his support for the Irish Cancer Society by donating the proceeds from the sale of one of his pedigree Texel ewes at Cootehill Mart tomorrow.

Sport

Meath overcome London side in challenge

29 Dec 2016With the help of a late point from Cathal McCabe Meath defeated London side Robert Emmetts, 0-16 to 1-12 in a senior hurling challenge at Dunganny today.   

Armagh trip for St Colmcille's

28 Dec 2016St Colmcille's footballers will be facing the trip to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh for their All-Ireland Club IFC semi-final against Pomeroy after the venue was finalised.

Elliott drives on in Lexus

28 Dec 2016Another raceday and another Willie Mullins-grabbing-the-headlines with five winners, four at Leopardstown and one at Limerick, but Gordon Elliott took the feature Lexus Chase at Foxrock as well as recording a double at Limerick.

More News

Sharon's sadness at world says goodbye to Princess Leia

28 Dec 2016Meath woman's sorrow at losing her Catastrophe co-star

Christmas in the churches

23 Dec 2016The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meath has issued its parishes' Christmas Mass celebrations schedule.

Lynda brings taste of home to Aoife in Dubai

22 Dec 2016Lynda Gibbons from Navan will feature as we see Catherine travel to Dubai to surprise Lynda’s cousin Aoife Baxter with her favourite dish.

Culture

Arts Council mourns Anthony Cronin

29 Dec 2016Poet, novelist, memoirist, biographer, critic and cultural activist, Tony Cronin was an iconic figure in Irish letters, an impassioned and incisive commentator on politics and culture.

Bulabeats film earning rave reviews

22 Dec 2016Over a decade since DJ Johnny Pluse launched his own record label, Bulabeats, out of sheer frustration with the music industry in Ireland the Trim man has released a short film chronicalling the rise of his label -...

20 years of 'A Season of Sundays' from Sportsfile

20 Dec 2016This year’s instalment features images from Meath as well as capturing the highs and lows of the season in another colourful and intriguing look back at the year.

Group Publications

