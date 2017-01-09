Lobinstown's Claire Dillon to perform on Glór Tíre

09 Jan 2017Budding country music star Claire Dillon from Lobinstown will feature on tomorrow night's 'Glór Tíre',  the popular country music talent show which returned to television screens last week...read more

Latest News

Sinn Fein's O'Rourke blasts Regina Doherty's 'self serving political posturing'

08 Jan 2017Meath East TD and Government Chief Whip said she would have no issues working with Sinn Fein.

Princess Grace's son visits Newgrange

06 Jan 2017Royal visitors to the Royal County.

'Tensions never normally bubble to the surface'

06 Jan 2017Meath East TD Byrne suprised by Doherty McEntee spat as FG party asked to intervene

Sport

Cup pain for Cosmos in shoot-out

08 Jan 2017Hopes of making it through to a glamour die against Shamrock Rovers in the Leinster Senior Cup ended for Navan Cosmos at a murky MDL today.   

Meath lose their way as Offaly record victory

08 Jan 2017After a very encouraging opening half Meath lost their way against the Faithful County in the Walsh Cup at Trim this afternoon.   

McEntee reign off to a winning start

08 Jan 2017New manager Andy McEntee enjoyed the easiest of starts to his reign as Meath boss as his side recorded a comfortable 2-22 to 0-9 victory over Wicklow in today's lop-sided O'Byrne Cup clash in Pairc Tailteann.

More News

12km tailbacks on old N3 after cows close M3

06 Jan 2017Motorway has reopened but commuters face chaos 

McEntee unveils first team

06 Jan 2017New Meath manager Andy McEntee will hand two players their senior debuts when the defending champions open their O'Byrne Cup campaign with a tough test at home to Wicklow in Pairc Tailteann on Sunday, 2pm.

Massive jump in numbers of patients on trolleys in Navan Hospital

05 Jan 2017Over 60 patients in Drogheda and Navan affected today.

Culture

Rush to Birr for Ian

03 Jan 2017Legendary Liverpool footballer Ian Rush will be paying a visit to Birr, Co Offaly, next week.

Dermot and Dave on the way

03 Jan 2017Today FM’s lunchtime presenters Dermot & Dave's new nationwide comedy tour set to hit venues across the country from April 2017, including Navan's Newgrange Hotel, and Citynorth Hotel in Gormanston in March.

Navan's triumph with 'The Plough and The Stars'

02 Jan 2017Navan Theatre Group marked its 25th anniversary and the 1916 centenary year by presenting Sean O'Casey's 'The Plough and the Stars' in Solstice Arts Centre. 

