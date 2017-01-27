Smiles better for Regina and Helen?

27 Jan 2017Visit of Leo Varadkar to Dunshaughlin brings Meath East TDs together after recent spatread more

Rhyme and Reason

27 Jan 2017Local artist Steo Skitz is giving the stigma attached to mental health a bad rap. Having suffered depression and anxiety himself, he is keen to help others and all proceeds from his recently launched album 'The War Within' will go to providing...

Meath towns designated Rent Pressure Zones

27 Jan 2017The move will protect tenants from exhorbitant rent increases.

Are you missing an engagement ring?

26 Jan 2017Someone out there must be frantic about this..

NEFL focus - Trim Celtic v Navan Cosmos Monday night

29 Jan 2017The North East Football League exited the FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy yesterday against hosts Carlow who earned a quarter-final tie away to the Limerick League at the beginning of March.

Hastings Cup success for Meath

29 Jan 2017It wasn't easy, but Meath won the Hastings Cup today at Abbeylara with a 3-10 to 1-14 victory over Longford following an exciting game that needed extra-time to find a winner after the sides were tied at Meath 2-8, Longford 1-11 at the end of...

Brennan points St Colmcille's to All-Ireland final

29 Jan 2017Ben Brennan did again. This time his injury-time heroics earned St Colmcille's an All-Ireland IFC final place following a stunning 3-11 to 2-13 semi-final victory over Tyrone champions Pomeroy in the Gaelic Grounds...

School pays tribute to 'gentle presence' Daniel

24 Jan 2017"We will greatly feel the loss of Daniel and miss his quiet gentle presence among us." 

BREAKING: Boy (7) injured in Meath crash passes away

23 Jan 2017Daniel O'Keeffe died a week after his mother Emma was laid to rest

Mayo goalie Hennelly for social media awareness meeting

23 Jan 2017Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly will be the guest speaker at a St Ultan's GFC social media awareness night on Thursday 26th January, in Bohermeen Community Centre.

Disco Dessie to dance like Austin Powers

27 Jan 2017It’s week four of Dancing with the Stars, and one more celebrity will be waltzing their way out of the competition for good.

Ã‰anna to compete for Ã“ Riada Gold Medal

24 Jan 2017Éanna Ó Cróinín will be one of 14 musicians in the final, both pipers and harpists, at the concert in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. 

Artist's Ancient East gift cards at Showcase

24 Jan 2017Fergal O'Dea has recently completed an Ancient East collection of Gift cards to exhibit at Showcase at the RDS in Dublin this week.

