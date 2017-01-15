13 Jan 2017Local communities in Wilkinstown and Nobber stunned by the tragedy as young sons remain in hospital.
13 Jan 2017The 26-year-old mother who died following yesterday's road traffic collision on the Navan-Kingscourt Road at Leggagh, Castletown, has been named locally as Emma O'Keeffe.
15 Jan 2017Andy McEntee's O'Byrne Cup holders Meath will face Louth in the last four at Páirc Tailteann next Sunday after the Wee County recorded a 3-14 to 2-12success over Carlow in Drogheda today.
15 Jan 2017The trip to Limerick proved fruitful for Navan Cosmos today as they proved themselves knock-out specialists yet again with a 2-0 victory over local side Abbeyfeale Utd in the FAI Junior Cup.
12 Jan 2017Two young children remain in hospital after collision with truck on R162.
12 Jan 2017The Navan to Kingscourt Road is closed and diversions are in place.
03 Jan 2017Legendary Liverpool footballer Ian Rush will be paying a visit to Birr, Co Offaly, next week.
03 Jan 2017Today FM’s lunchtime presenters Dermot & Dave's new nationwide comedy tour set to hit venues across the country from April 2017, including Navan's Newgrange Hotel, and Citynorth Hotel in Gormanston in March.