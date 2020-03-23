Two deaths from Covid-19 today, 13 confirmed cases in Meath

55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.