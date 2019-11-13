Gardai discover growhouse with cannabis plants worth €90,000
Meath Divisional Drugs Unit have made a significant drug seizure in the Bettystown area.
During a planned search of a house off Eastham Road yesterday evening, a total of 62 cannabis plants were discovered along with 2kgs of cannabis which was ready for packaging and distribution. Five men were arrested at the scene and were taken to Ashbourne, Navan and Kells Garda Stations and detained for questioning. One was released from custody overnight and four remain in custody this morning.
The total estimated market value of the drugs seized is approximately €90,000.
The discovery follows the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4m in Drogheda earlier this week.
As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, at approximately 12.35pm on Monday local Gardai from Drogheda Garda station intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate, Drogheda.
One male, in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and was detained at Drogheda Garda station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
A 29-year-old man is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court this morning (13/11/2019) charged following the seizure.