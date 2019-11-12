Man charged with assault of woman in Ashbourne
A 29-year-old man appeared at Trim District Court today (Tuesday) charged with assault. Mark Carroll who gave an address at Killegland Walk, Ashbourne was charged with assaulting a woman yesterday (Monday).
A garda gave evidence that at 1.25pm today, she charged the accused and he made no reply after caution.
Judge Cormac Dunne remanded the accused on €100 bail to Trim District Court on the 10th December next.
Judge Dunne directed that the accused have no contact with the alleged victim, that he sign on between 9am and 9pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Ashbourne Garda station and that he be contactable by phone.