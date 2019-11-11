Gardai seize cocaine with street value of €1.4m in Drogheda
Gardai have seized cocaine with a street value of €1.4m in Drogheda.
As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, at approximately 12.35pm today local Gardai from Drogheda Garda Station intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate, Drogheda. Following a search of this vehicle, packages containing white powder which is believed to be cocaine (subject to analysis) was recovered. In total 20kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million has been recovered.
One male, in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drug Trafficking ) Act 1996.