Gardai seize cocaine with street value of €1.4m in Drogheda

As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, at approximately 12.35pm today local Gardai from Drogheda Garda Station intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate, Drogheda. Following a search of this vehicle, packages containing white powder which is believed to be cocaine (subject to analysis) was recovered. In total 20kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million has been recovered.