Beggy adds Irish Derby to Epsom success
Dunboyne jockey Padraig Beggy seems to have a knack for winning the big races despite limited opportunities.
Today at the Curragh the Meath jockey landed the Irish Derby on the Aidan O'Brien-trained 33/1 outsider Soverign which eclipsed O'Brien's Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck by all of six lengths with another O'Brien horse, Norway, in third place.
Beggy was on board Soverign in the Epsom Derby at the beginning of June and had to watch as Anthony Van Dyck eased to victory for Seamus Heffernan as the O'Brien-trained favourite Sir Dragonet finished fifth that day.
Today again the O'Brien favourite was beaten and for Beggy it was a day when he added the irish Derby to the Epsom Derby he won in 2017 on his first ride in the race when partnering the O'Brien outsider Wings Of Eagles to success at the expense of the more-fancied O'Brien runner Cliffs of Moher.
Wings of Eagles was one of six Ballydoyle runners in the race two years ago and was the fifth string Ballydoyle runner and was returned at 40/1 to put the Meath jockey in the limelight.
Last year Beggy had two winners in ireland in in 2017 it was four plus that big race win at Epsom.
“It will take a while to sink in, two things I set out to achieve as a kd were to win the Irish Derby and the English Derby, so that’s not too bad," he commented in a post-race interview.