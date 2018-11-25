Motorcyclist killed in collision with 4x4

Story by Gavan Becton

Sunday, 25th November, 2018 5:26pm

Gardai in Trim are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Johnstown earlier today.

The collision occurred on the Johnstown to Edenderry Rd at approximately 1.30pm between two motor bikes and a 4 x4. Both male motorcyclists were seriously injured in the collision and one was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan hospital. The second motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

